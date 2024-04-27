Jets aim to step up defensively in Game 4 with Dillon day to day

DENVER -- The Winnipeg Jets were breathing a sigh of relief when they found out defenseman Brenden Dillon is day to day with the hand injury he sustained following their 6-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round on Friday.

Whether or not Dillon plays, however, the Jets will have to up their defensive game to try and slow down the Avalanche, who have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series heading into Game 4 at Ball Arena on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN360, SN, TVAS).

Still, their chances improve if they have Dillon, who plays on the second defense pair with Neal Pionk and averages 21:04 of ice time per game, fourth among their defensemen.

“Listen, he’s one of our toughest competitors, tremendous teammate and he gives you 100 percent every shift out there. he’s tough as nails, he battles everybody, he blocks shots,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said Saturday. “I mean, he does everything you want your veteran D to do and he’s a great leader on the ice and in the room. He brings a lot to the table for us.”

So how to shore things up against the Avalanche, with or without Dillon? The Jets were doing a good job of that through the first two periods of Game 3, when Colorado was getting its scoring opportunities, but goalie Connor Hellebuyck was keeping them out of the net.

Once they got on the penalty kill in the third, however, things fell apart. The Jets need to quell the Avalanche power play, which scored two goals in the third period (Ross Colton’s goal was two seconds after another Colorado power play ended) and changed the complexion of the game.

Winnipeg also has to regain its composure quicker when things go wrong.

“Just stay with it,” Pionk said Saturday. “I know it’s cliché, but we’ve got to play a full 60. We have these five-, six-, seven-minute lapses that are really slipping away from us.

“I think in a couple of games we’ve given up two, three goals in a five-minute span. So, we’ve got to stick with it and the leaders have to lead. We’ve got to make some plays when they’re there, and if they’re not, flip it out and restart.”

There could be some lineup changes as well. One addition could be forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, who the Jets recalled from Manitoba, their American Hockey League affiliate, on Saturday.

“Axel’s been playing a lot down there, he’s been killing penalties,” Bowness said. “He gives us more speed and we need some help on the penalty kill at this point. If he plays, and we’ll talk about those things today, that’s what we’re going to use him on.”