'Miracle on Ice' team step closer to Congressional Gold Medal

A bill to award the 1980 United States men’s Olympic hockey team the Congressional Gold Medal passed the U.S. Senate on Monday.

The Senate’s unanimous action moves the team that defeated the Soviet Union in the “Miracle on Ice” at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, and won the Olympic gold medal two days later, closer to receiving the U.S. Congress' highest honor.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act by voice vote April 28. The measure now will go back to the House for a minor amendment before it goes to the White House to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Once signed, three medals would be minted and presented at a ceremony on Capitol Hill. The medals then will be housed at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth, Minnesota, the Lake Placid (New York) Olympic Center and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Coached by Herb Brooks, the underdog United States defeated the four-time defending Olympic gold medalist Soviet Union 4-3 in the semifinals at Olympic Center in Lake Placid on Feb. 22, 1980. A 4-2 win against Finland two days later gave the United States its first gold medal since the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics.

“What happened on the ice in Lake Placid in 1980 showed the world the power of America’s fighting spirit,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

“Against all odds, the 1980 Winter Olympic U.S. Men’s Ice Hockey Team prevailed over the vaunted Soviet Red Army juggernaut and went on to be Olympic Gold Medal champions. They showed grit, determination, and pride for their country that helped propel them to victory when no one thought it was possible.

“These 20 amateur athletes sparked pride and patriotism across the nation that has inspired generations of Americans since. That’s why I’m proud the Senate has just passed our bipartisan legislation to award Congressional Gold Medals commemorating one of the greatest sports moments in American history. Great moments are born from great challenge, and the Congressional Gold Medal will ensure this amazing story’s legacy continues on for generations to come.”

The Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. Congress, is awarded to individuals or groups for distinguished achievements and contributions. Recipients include George Washington, Orville and Wilbur Wright, Jackie Robinson, Thomas Edison, Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Monday’s vote came after Schumer and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., reintroduced the “Miracle” bill in the Senate and Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn.-08, did the same in the House. The bill originally was introduced in October but needed to be resubmitted for consideration by the 119th Congress.

“The Miracle on Ice victory is one of those events that many, many people will never forget,” Cramer said. “It’s just one of those iconic things of history that’s a celebration of American excellence. At a time when we really needed something to bring us together, the 1980 Men’s Hockey team pulled off the win of the century at the time and it’s an honor to recognize this achievement with this Congressional Gold Medal. I look forward to when it finally gets signed and we have the ceremony in the rotunda of the United States Capitol and probably one at the White House as well.”

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly thanked lawmakers for supporting the bill.

“The Miracle on Ice was more than victory on the ice," Daly said. "It was a triumph of courage, belief, and teamwork against all odds. The 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team achieved one of the greatest victories in sports history that inspired generations to dream big and never stop believing. The NHL congratulates the Miracle on Ice team on the bill’s passage and is grateful for the support from members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.”

Daly’s sentiments were echoed by USA Hockey Executive Director Pat Kelleher.

“We’re thankful to Senators Cramer and Schumer for their leadership in getting the bill passed in the upper chamber and our gratitude goes out to all the members in Congress who supported this legislation,” Kelleher said. “Through its historical run to the gold medal, the 1980 Olympic Hockey Team helped provide our country with the inspiration it truly needed at a difficult time in our nation’s history. The Congressional Gold Medal is a most fitting honor for this remarkable group, and we look forward to the President signing the bill.”