Canada announces roster for 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase

Beckett Sennecke, Cayden Lindstrom and Tij Iginla, three of the top six picks at the 2024 NHL Draft, will be among the 42 players who will play for Canada at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase.

The camp will be held at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan from July 26-Aug. 3, and include practices and games against prospects from the United States, Sweden and Finland. The event will help teams begin their evaluations for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2025.

Sennecke (6-foot-2, 177 pounds) was selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the No. 3 pick. The 18-year-old forward had 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 63 games for Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League last season.

"When you look at a player like him, there's a lot of upside," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said at the draft. "He already possesses a lot of elite skills. Now he just has to get in the gym and put some weight on."

Lindstrom was chosen by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the No. 4 pick. The 18-year-old forward was named the best professional prospect in the Canadian Hockey League last season despite missing the second half because of a back injury. He had 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games.

"He plays a very hard [game]," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said at the draft. "That skill set with that kind of temperament, it's hard to go past those guys."

Iginla (No. 6) was the first player selected by the Utah Hockey Club. The 17-year-old forward tied for sixth in the Western Hockey League with 47 goals in 64 games for Kelowna last season.

"I think the thing that stood out was the work ethic, high motor and then just the willingness to play on the inside, which is critical in the NHL," Utah director of player development Lee Stempniak said during development camp earlier this month. "That's where the goals are scored and [he has] that willingness, which is great to see."

Utah's second 2024 first-round pick, forward Cole Beaudoin (No. 24), will be at camp, along with five other players picked in the first round, defensemen Carter Yakemchuk (No. 7, Ottawa Senators), Zayne Parekh (No. 9, Calgary Flames) and Sam Dickinson (No. 11, San Jose Sharks), and forwards Berkly Catton (No. 8, Seattle Kraken) and Jett Luchanko (No. 13, Philadelphia Flyers).

Also attending are six players from Canada's team that finished fifth at the 2024 WJC: goalie Scott Ratzlaff (Buffalo Sabres), defenseman Oliver Bonk (Philadelphia Flyers), and forwards Easton Cowan (Toronto Maple Leafs), Carson Rehkopf (Seattle Kraken), Matthew Wood (Nashville Predators), and Brayden Yager (Pittsburgh Penguins).

Forward Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks), the No. 1 pick of the 2024 draft who led Canada at the 2024 WJC with eight points (four goals, four assists) in five games, was invited but will not attend.

Canada's roster also includes four players eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, including Mississauga (OHL) forward Porter Martone and Erie (OHL) forward Malcolm Spence, each of whom is projected to be a first-round pick.

The United States, which won the 2024 WJC, announced it's 46-player roster for the World Junior Summer Showcase on June 20.

CANADA WORLD JUNIOR SUMMER SHOWCASE ROSTER

GOALIES: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon, WHL (Philadelphia Flyers); Carter George, Owen Sound, OHL (Los Angeles Kings); Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle, WHL (Buffalo Sabres); Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George, WHL (2025 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Oliver Bonk, London, OHL (Philadelphia Flyers); Quinton Burns, Kingston, OHL (St. Louis Blues); Noah Chadwick, Lethbridge, WHL (Toronto Maple Leafs); Sam Dickinson, London, OHL (San Jose Sharks); Andrew Gibson, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL (Nashville Predators); Dylan MacKinnon, Moncton, QMJHL (Nashville Predators); Tanner Molendyk, Saskatoon, WHL (Nashville Predators); Etienne Morin, Moncton, QMJHL (Calgary Flames); Sawyer Mynio, Seattle, WHL (Vancouver Canucks); Zayne Parker, Saginaw, OHL (Calgary Flames); Caden Price, Kelowna, WHL (Seattle Kraken); Carter Sotheran, Portland, WHL (Philadelphia Flyers); Carter Yakemchuk, Calgary, WHL (Ottawa Senators)

FORWARDS: Denver Barkey, London, OHL (Philadelphia Flyers); Colby Barlow, Owen Sound, OHL (Winnipeg Jets); Cole Beaudoin, Barrie, OHL (Utah Hockey Club); Mathieu Cataford, Rimouski, QMJHL (Vegas Golden Knights); Berkly Catton, Spokane, WHL (Seattle Kraken); Vincent Collard, Moncton, QMJHL (2025 draft eligible); Easton Cowan, London, OHL (Toronto Maple Leafs); Andrew Cristall, Kelowna, WHL (Washington Capitals); Ethan Gauthier, Drummondville, QMJHL (Tampa Bay Lightning); Riley Heidt, Prince George, WHL (Minnesota Wild); Tanner Howe, Regina, WHL (Pittsburgh Penguins); Tij Iginla, Kelowna, WHL (Utah Hockey Club); Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat (WHL (Columbus Blue Jackets); Jett Luchanko, Guelph, OHL (Philadelphia Flyers); Porter Martone, Mississauga, OHL (2025 draft eligible); Bradly Nadeau, Carolina Hurricanes; Luca Pinelli, Ottawa, OHL (Columbus Blue Jackets); Carson Rehkopf, Kitchener, OHL (Seattle Kraken); Calum Ritchie, Oshawa, OHL (Colorado Avalanche); Anthony Romani, North Bay, OHL (Vancouver Canucks); Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa, OHL (Anaheim Ducks); Malcolm Spence, Erie, OHL (2025 draft eligible); Matthew Wood, Minnesota, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw, WHL (Pittsburgh Penguins)