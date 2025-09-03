Pavelski, Gomez, Parise among 5 elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Joe Pavelski, one of eight United States-born players to play at least 1,300 NHL games, was among five elected to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025, USA Hockey announced Wednesday.
Scott Gomez, the first Latino to win the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year and a two-time Stanley Cup champion; Zach Parise, who played more than 1,250 games with four teams over 19 NHL seasons; Tara Mounsey, an Olympic gold medalist and standout women's hockey player at Brown University; and Bruce Bennett, one of the preeminent photographers in hockey for more than 50 years, will also be honored at the dinner and ceremony in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Dec. 10.
The Lester Patrick Trophy, awarded annually for outstanding service to hockey in the U.S., will also be presented on that date as well.
Pavelski had 1,068 points (476 goals, 592 assists) in 1,332 regular-season games for the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks. His teams reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 16 of his 18 seasons, and his 74 goals in 201 playoff games (143 points) are the most by a United States-born player.
Born in Plover, Wisconsin, Pavelski was selected by the Sharks in the seventh round (No. 205) of the 2003 NHL Draft. He played 13 seasons for San Jose, ranking second in franchise history in goals (355), third in points (761) and games (1,104), and fourth in assists (406). Pavelski was captain from 2015-19 and had 100 points (48 goals, 52 assists) in 134 playoff games to help the Sharks qualify for the postseason 12 times including the 2016 Stanley Cup Final, a six-game loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
In five seasons with Dallas, Pavelski had 307 points (121 goals, 186 assists), including an NHL career-high 81 points (27 goals, 54 assists) in 2021-22. He missed only two games in his five seasons and led the Stars with 13 goals in 27 games when they advanced to the 2020 Final, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.
Pavelski won a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and was Team USA captain at the World Cup of Hockey 2016.