Pavelski, Gomez, Parise among 5 elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Gomez had 756 points (181 goals, 575 assists) in 1,079 games for the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Sharks, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators. The Anchorage, Alaska, native is of Mexican-Colombian decent and was selected by the Devils in the first round (No. 27) of the 1997 NHL Draft.

A member of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame, Gomez will enter his first season as coach of the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League. He won the 2000 Calder Trophy after scoring 19 goals and 51 assists in 82 games. The two-time NHL All Star helped New Jersey win the Stanley Cup in 2000 and 2003 and had 101 points (29 goals, 72 assists) in 149 playoff games, retiring in 2016 after 16 NHL seasons.

Parise played 1,254 NHL regular-season games and 122 postseason games for the Devils, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche. The Minneapolis native left New Jersey, which chose him in the first round (No. 17) of the 2003 NHL Draft, after seven seasons to sign with his hometown Wild. He had 83 points (39 goals, 44 assists) in 122 playoff games, reaching the postseason 15 times. The closest Parise came to winning the Stanley Cup was in 2012, when New Jersey lost the Final in six games to the Los Angeles Kings.

Internationally, Parise won gold at the 2002 IIHF Under-18 World Championship and was a member of the 2004 U.S. National Junior Team that won the country's first gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship. He also won silver at the 2010 Olympics.

Mounsey, a native of Concord, New Hampshire, played a key role for the team that won the gold medal in women's ice hockey for the first time at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. Considered by many to be the finest offensive defenseman in women's hockey, Mounsey had at least one point in five of the six games (two goals, four assists). She also had a team-best seven assists in five games to help the U.S. earn silver at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. She played high school hockey on the boys' team at Concord High School and was named the 1996 New Hampshire Class-L Player of the Year -- among boys and girls.

As a freshman in 1996-97, Mounsey helped Brown go 28-2-1 and was honored as the Ivy League and ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year. She was named one of 10 candidates in 1999 and one of four finalists in 2000 for The Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, presented annually to the top women's intercollegiate varsity ice hockey player in the NCAA. Now an orthopedic practitioner at New England Baptist Hospital, Mounsey was inducted into the Brown Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. She finished her college career with 118 points (48 goals, 70 assists) in 78 games.

Bennett was team photographer for the Islanders from 1982 to 2004, when he sold his company -- Bruce Bennett Studios -- to Getty Images. He's the world's most prolific hockey photographer, having shot more than 5,300 NHL games and six Winter Olympics, with a seventh upcoming at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Bennett also worked 45 Stanley Cup Finals, and more than 470 international games.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Bennett got his start in hockey photography shooting NHL contests at Madison Square Garden and Nassau Coliseum in 1974. Two years later, he shot his first Stanley Cup Final between the Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers. He's captured images in 58 different NHL venues, and his complete archive includes more than 2.5 million images.