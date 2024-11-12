Tulsky proving he's up to task in 1st season as Hurricanes GM

TORONTO -- Eric Tulsky attended an NHL general managers meeting in person for the first time Tuesday. Representing the Carolina Hurricanes, sitting between Craig Conroy of the Calgary Flames and Kyle Davidson of the Chicago Blackhawks, Tulsky listened to reports on the state of the game in a hotel conference room.

“It’s an honor, right?” he said. “You’re in there with the stewards of the game who are deciding how the League’s going to be run, and you’re there with a voice for your team, and that’s an important situation and an important position to be entrusted with.”

Carolina entrusted Tulsky with the GM position June 18. He had been promoted to interim GM from assistant GM on May 24 when Don Waddell resigned to become president of hockey operations and GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets on May 28.

After making significant personnel changes in the offseason, the Hurricanes have the second-best record in the NHL (11-3-0, .786 points percentage) after the Winnipeg Jets (14-1-0, .933). They are tied for second in goals per game (4.21), rank sixth in goals against per game (2.57), are tied for 10th on the power play (22.2 percent) and rank 10th on the penalty kill (83.3 percent).

“We had a lot of change, and that always carries some risk,” Tulsky said. “You never know how it’s going to go. But our scouts did a great job of identifying the players who would step in and fit, and so far, it’s worked.”

The Hurricanes lost forwards Jake Guentzel, Stefan Noesen and Teuvo Teravainen, defensemen Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei, and goalie Antti Raanta. But they added forwards William Carrier and Jack Roslovic, and defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker.

“We approached an offseason where we knew we would have a lot of roster turnover, thinking about how we could use this as an opportunity to keep bringing in players who we knew could play the way we want to play,” Tulsky said. “So we’re not looking to change our identity. We’re looking to find players who can fit our identity and who will look better for us than they would for a lot of other teams, because our style of play is well-suited to them and will help them shine.”