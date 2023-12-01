Trophy Tracker: Hughes of Canucks in lead for Norris as top defenseman

To mark the one-quarter point of the 2023-24 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Quinn Hughes is not just in the running to lead defenseman in scoring, but could challenge for the overall NHL lead in points.

Hughes has already tied his NHL career high in goals (eight) and is on pace to shatter the 76 points he totaled last season with the Vancouver Canucks. With 33, he is second to Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche among defensemen (34), tied for fourth in the entire League and on pace for 117 points. Last season, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson, then with the San Jose Sharks, had 101 points to become the sixth different defenseman with at least 100 in a season, and Hughes is on track to join that elite class.

"You see how dynamic Quinn is, even at the start of camp but it's another thing to take that into NHL games," Canucks teammate Tyler Myers said. "So for him to take another step and bring it to another level in the games since the start of the season and for a long stretch now, it's pretty special. He's a special player."

Hughes, who hasn't lacked offense since entering the NHL in 2018-19, leads the Canucks with a plus-18 rating and in average ice time per game (24:52) and is second with 15 power-play points (center J.T. Miller has 16). He has been a catalyst in Vancouver ranking second in the NHL in goals per game (3.83) and sixth in goals-against per game (2.54).

For those reasons and more, Hughes was selected by a panel of 16 NHL.com writers as the favorite to win the Norris Trophy voted as best defenseman in the NHL. He received 79 points, including 15 first-place votes. Makar was second with 63 points and one first-place vote. Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning was third (38 points).

"I knew if I could stay healthy, I was in a spot where I could have a year like this, but obviously you never know," Hughes said. "The team success was my main goal coming in and I wasn't sure how that was going to go. … I just think it's easy to get, not complacent, but happy with your season, happy with where your team is, and you just got to keep your foot down on the gas."

Hughes has helped Vancouver become one of the biggest surprise teams in the early going of 2023-24. In his first season as captain, he has helped lead the Canucks to a 15-8-1 record, good for second place in the Pacific Division, after not qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs each of the past three seasons.