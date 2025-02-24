Zegras to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Ducks game

Trevor Zegras will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday.

The Anaheim Ducks forward is facing discipline for interference on Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 17:17 of the second period in the Ducks' 5-4 overtime loss at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Rasmussen left the game with an undisclosed injury following the hit. Zegras was not assessed a penalty on the play.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: interference. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.