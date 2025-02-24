Zegras to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Ducks game

Forward facing discipline for interference on Red Wings center Rasmussen

zegras for ps hearing 22425

© China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Trevor Zegras will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday.

The Anaheim Ducks forward is facing discipline for interference on Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 17:17 of the second period in the Ducks' 5-4 overtime loss at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Rasmussen left the game with an undisclosed injury following the hit. Zegras was not assessed a penalty on the play.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: interference. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

Latest News

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Jets go for 10th straight win against Sharks

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Bourque among top 1st-year players from Canada

Celebrini rested, hopes to be ‘as sharp as possible’ down stretch for Sharks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 24

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Canucks

Kadri has 2 points, Flames defeat Sharks to end 3-game skid

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL nationally televised games for week of Feb. 24

Color of Hockey: Plenty of notable Black players have thrived in Winnipeg

Zizing ‘Em Up: Unsung heroes shined at 4 Nations Face-Off

Robertson gets hat trick in 2nd, Stars hold off Islanders for 3rd win in row

Robertson scores twice, Maple Leafs defeat Blackhawks