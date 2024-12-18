Sanheim-Konecny relationship as Flyers teammates like 'old married couple'

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Erik Johnson has been with the Philadelphia Flyers for less than a year, but he already has a good handle on the relationship between defenseman Travis Sanheim and forward Travis Konecny.

"They're like an old married couple," Johnson said. "They both are constantly yapping at each other about God knows what on a daily basis, and it's very entertaining to listen to. You won't see the other one far behind the other. They're pretty much joined at the hip."

That togetherness fuels the Flyers (14-13-4). Konecny leads them in goals (15), assists (21) and points (36) in 31 games. Sanheim has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 31 games and is fourth in the NHL in average time on ice per game (25:12) among defensemen with at least 20 games. He's played at least 30:00 three times, most in the NHL entering Philadelphia's game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT).

It also helped them earn spots with Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"It's really exciting," Konecny said. "There's been a few times where me and him have kind of sat back and just been having a conversation and we kind of have a moment where it's like, this is pretty cool. When you look at the list of the guys that they could have brought, it's just an honor that they recognized us to be two of the guys they want on the team."

And of course, there was a bit of trash talking when it happened.

"He found out first," Konecny said of Sanheim. "He called me, and because he knew I didn't know yet, he was kind of beating around the bush, have you got a call or anything today? Because we knew the day it was supposed to come out. I was like, no, not yet. And I think he knew at the time, so he said just stick by your phone, that kind of thing, just in case."

That's relatively light on the scale of what their battles are like on and off the ice.

"I wouldn't say they fight on the ice, but off the ice they like to go at it," Flyers captain Sean Couturier said. "I feel 'Sanny' is always the one who thinks he's smarter than 'TK' and TK tries to nag him like a little brother does. It's kind of a funny relationship."

Oh, they do fight on the ice, including a skirmish during training camp that saw a few punches thrown.

Not that either of them took it seriously, then or now.

"It's funny, because we go into camp knowing it's going to happen, talking about it," Konecny said. "It's the same way when we golf. It's the same way when we play cards on the plane. There's times where we have dinner plans and he's five minutes into the flight saying, 'I'm not going to dinner. You're being a loser.' We're just messing around with each other, like brothers."

Those battles happen more frequently than people might realize.

"That's just the nature of it," Sanheim said. "Even in practice, if we get on opposite teams in a drill, opposite colors, it usually doesn't go well. We tend to battle with each other. Nobody wants to let the other guy win or score, and that's just their competitiveness. ... I think that's part of the reason why we've kind of bonded, is that competitiveness that we have and battling with each other. It makes it pretty easy to come to the rink when you kind of have that."