Green excited to experience Battle of Ontario from behind Senators bench

TORONTO -- Twenty-three years after helping the Toronto Maple Leafs eliminate the Ottawa Senators from the 2002 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Travis Green is intrigued to see the Battle of Ontario get heated up again.

Only this time, he’s on the other side of the clash.

In the past two decades, Green’s career path has taken him from Maple Leafs forward to Senators coach. As such, Saturday will mark the first time he’s behind the home bench for a Battle of Ontario matchup at Canadian Tire Centre when the heated rivals from across the province come to visit (7 p.m. ET: CBC, SN360, SNO, SNP, TVAS2).

“To have a Saturday night game in our own building against the Toronto Maple Leafs, I know, personally, I’m excited about it,” Green said in a phone interview from Ottawa Friday evening. “I’m excited to feel the atmosphere. I think that’s a big part of why we love the NHL and why it’s a big part of the NHL.

“Playing in front of your home crowd is a great feeling for me. I can’t wait.”

Green was hired by the Senators on May 8. His first taste as a coach in the Battle of Ontario came on Nov. 12, a 3-0 victory against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in one of Ottawa’s most complete games of the season.

That, as Green points out, was different, and not just because the game was played in Toronto. It was, after all, just one month into the season when each team was still finding its footing and identity.

Now, 48 games into the Senators season, Ottawa (24-20-4) has a legitimate shot to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Senators come into the game with 52 points, one behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

With the Maple Leafs (30-17-2) leading the Atlantic Division with 62 points, there is cautious optimism among the fan bases in each city that maybe, just maybe, there could be the first Battle of Ontario playoff series since 2004.

And Green knows exactly the hysteria that surrounds one of those Toronto-Ottawa post-season matchups after competing in one himself.

The 54-year-old played for the Maple Leafs from 2001-2003 and was part of the 2002 Eastern Conference semifinals between the two teams. On May 14, 2002, Green assisted on a second-period goal by Alexander Mogilny to help Toronto defeat Ottawa 3-0 in Game 7.