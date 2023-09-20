Training Camp Buzz: Maple Leafs goalie Murray to have 'major surgery'

Welcome to the 2023-24 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Matt Murray will require "significant surgery" general manager Brad Treliving said and will not be available for the Maple Leafs when training camp begins Thursday.

"The surgical procedure will be (to do with) something he's been dealing with," Treliving said. "It wasn't an event but he aggravated some stuff over the summer."

Treliving said it is unclear at this point whether Murray will be available to play at all this season.

"We are going to have to see," the GM said. "It's going to be significant. Matt is a good goalie. We are not necessarily focused on time frames right now. Let's get it done, get it done correctly and start the process of rehabbing and then we will see. This is months, not days or weeks."

Defenseman Jake Muzzin, who sustained a cervical spine injury Oct. 17 last season in a collision with Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes, is expected to miss the entire season.

"There is no change with Jake Muzzin," Treliving said. "Jake won't be participating this year."

Murray and Muzzin each can be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. -- Dave McCarthy

Montreal Canadiens

Paul Byron retired from the NHL after 12 seasons.

The 34-year-old forward last played April 19, 2022. He missed last season and the first half of 2021-22 after having left hip surgery.

"After many months of processing what is best for my health and the future of my family, I have decided to retire as a professional hockey player," Byron wrote on the Canadiens website. "Through many extended attempts of rehabilitation, therapy, visiting and speaking to different doctors, and trying everything to make it back to the game I love, the decision had become clear."

Byron had 208 points (98 goals, 110 assists) in 521 regular-season games for the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames and Canadiens. He had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 38 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"For my whole life I was able to overcome odds and prove people wrong," Byron wrote. "For a long time, I held up hope that I could do it one more time, which in turn has made this decision so difficult, but the reality is, I can no longer train, skate, or push myself to the level required to be a professional hockey player due to injuries suffered during my last game and seasons prior."