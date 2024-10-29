Tavares gets hat trick, Maple Leafs end Jets' season-opening winning streak at 8

Tavares gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 11:56 of the first period, tapping in the puck after Pacioretty slid the puck across the crease with a one hand on his backhand.

“I think it's just the pace, just the way we were able to get on top of them and cause turnovers, and just being connected,” Tavares said. “It's not just one guy, it's the second guy coming in after to stall the puck or to get a deflection on it. Just to create a battle and opportunity to win it back.”

Nylander made it 2-0 at 17:47, scoring with a snap shot from the slot.

“We were able to capitalize on the chances we got,” Nylander said. “Great play by [Pacioretty] on the first goal to get us going. Gave John [Tavares] a backdoor tap-in.”

Matthew Knies pushed it to 3-0 just 56 seconds into the second period when he found the rebound of Auston Matthews's shot and put it into an open net.

“We knew they were a good team,” Knies said. “We knew coming into it they were up a few, and obviously you're in an away barn. Obviously, you want to get the pressure on them early, kind of silence the crowd a little bit. But I think we did a really good job of that and I think that's what gave us an early jump in the game."

Morgan Rielly then made it 4-0 at 3:25 with a wrist shot from the slot off a no-look backhand pass from Nylander after Pacioretty pulled the puck out of the corner.

“[Pacioretty] did an amazing job working really hard, winning pucks back and making some really nice plays,” Nylander said. "We just meshed together off the hop, so it was nice.”

Connor scored two power-play goals in the second period to make it a two-goal game. He made it 4-1 with a snap shot from below the left face-off dot at 6:19, then cut it to 4-2 at 11:25 with a one-timer from the right circle.

"It was a tough game for us,” Morrissey said. “Obviously, we got behind it 4-0 there with almost two periods to play. Felt like we did a good job of battling back there to make it 4-2, sort of got our legs going, then obviously let in another one. But we never quit throughout the night. We were 8-0 for a reason, we're 8-1 for a reason. But that compete to battle back and make it a game so that we can pull the goalie and see if we could try to tie it up, I think that's the character of our group. We'll look at what we need to get better at, get some rest and move on.”