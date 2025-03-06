Hill makes 29 saves, Golden Knights score 5 in win against Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews scored to extend his point streak to 11 games (three goals, 12 assists) for the Maple Leafs (38-21-3), who had points in six straight games (5-0-1). Joseph Woll allowed three goals on seven shots before being relieved by Anthony Stolarz at 15:03 of the first period, who made 16 saves.

“Our intentions were right in the first period,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “We had chances. … You can't give a team like that five odd-man rushes in the first period. That’s what I think of it. You've got to have a better structure. The guy's got to reload hard and give up odd-man rushes like we did in the first period. It costs a lot.”

The Golden Knights scored the game’s first five goals.

“We were able to finish, so now they're chasing the game,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “When you play good teams in this league and you start chasing the game, you can get yourself in trouble if they're dialed in. We were. They got themselves in trouble, right, so we started getting some looks and even we're able to extend it even more in the second.”

Hertl gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 4:33 of the first period when he one-timed a rebound at the left post after Brandon Saad’s backhand was turned away by Woll.