Maple Leafs at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (38-20-3) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (36-18-6)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Philippe Myers

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Connor Dewar, Dakota Mermis, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Chris Tanev (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Victor Olofsson -- Nicolas Roy -- Raphael Lavoie

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Lorentz, a forward, will return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … Tanev, a defenseman, took part in the Maple Leafs morning skate Wednesday, but is expected to miss his fourth straight game. … Pearson will move to the top line, switching places with Olofsson. … Schwindt, a forward, took part in the Golden Knights morning skate as a full participant but will miss his 14th consecutive game.

Latest News

Fantasy spin: 2025 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Jack Hughes out for season for Devils after shoulder surgery

Lightning serving notice as Cup contender with latest surge

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Trade Buzz: Boeser realizes he could be playing final game with Canucks

Bjorkstrand, Gourde traded to Lightning by Kraken in 3-team deal

Players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Gibson, Nelson, Provorov

EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Hughes remains day to day for Canucks with lower-body injury

Veterans Showcase ‘really special’ event at Stadium Series in Columbus 

EDGE stats: Young core elevating Ducks into contention

Olivier signs 6-year, $18 million contract with Blue Jackets

NHL Power Players have blast at Stadium Series between Blue Jackets and Red Wings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Keefe fined for unprofessional conduct in Devils game

Vanecek traded to Panthers by Sharks for Giles