Maple Leafs at Golden Knights projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (38-20-3) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (36-18-6)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Philippe Myers

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Connor Dewar, Dakota Mermis, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Chris Tanev (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Victor Olofsson -- Nicolas Roy -- Raphael Lavoie

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Lorentz, a forward, will return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … Tanev, a defenseman, took part in the Maple Leafs morning skate Wednesday, but is expected to miss his fourth straight game. … Pearson will move to the top line, switching places with Olofsson. … Schwindt, a forward, took part in the Golden Knights morning skate as a full participant but will miss his 14th consecutive game.