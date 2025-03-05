Maple Leafs at Golden Knights projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (38-20-3) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (36-18-6)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Philippe Myers
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Connor Dewar, Dakota Mermis, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Chris Tanev (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Victor Olofsson -- Nicolas Roy -- Raphael Lavoie
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Lorentz, a forward, will return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … Tanev, a defenseman, took part in the Maple Leafs morning skate Wednesday, but is expected to miss his fourth straight game. … Pearson will move to the top line, switching places with Olofsson. … Schwindt, a forward, took part in the Golden Knights morning skate as a full participant but will miss his 14th consecutive game.