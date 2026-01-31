Maple Leafs at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (24-21-9) at CANUCKS (18-31-5)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Marshall Rifai -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Philippe Myers, Simon Benoit, Easton Cowan

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Filip Chytil -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson

Drew O’Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk

Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

P.O Joseph -- Tom Willander

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Max Sasson, Victor Mancini

Injured: Nils Hoglander (lower body), Brock Boeser (concussion protocol), Zeev Buium (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Nylander practiced in Vancouver on Friday and said he is good to return after missing seven games with a groin injury. Cowan, a forward, would come out of the lineup. … Rifai will make his season debut with the Maple Leafs after being called up from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, replacing Benoit. … Blueger and Hronek missed practice Friday but are expected to play. … The Canucks did not name a starting goalie, but with Lankinen staying out on the ice late after practice, it appears Tolopilo will get a second straight start. … Vancouver coach Adam Foote said Boeser, a forward who has missed the past two games, is unlikely to return before the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: E. Lindholm, Zacha to miss Stadium Series for Bruins

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 30

Jack Hughes still being evaluated for lower-body injury sustained in Devils win

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats behind record 30 hat tricks in January

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Stadium Series

Hardworking Kucherov leads Lightning into Stadium Series vs. Bruins 

NHL EDGE stats behind Kane's points record among U.S.-born players

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

Raymond emerging as star for Red Wings, hopes to do same for Team Sweden

NHL On Tap: Werenski, resurgent Blue Jackets on roll, visit Blackhawks

Zibanejad dreams of Olympic glory with Sweden during rebound season with Rangers 

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Tolopilo makes 32 saves, Canucks shut out Ducks

Wright scores 2, Kraken defeat Maple Leafs for 3rd win in row

Stars win in shootout after Golden Knights rally from 3 down in 3rd

Hyman scores in OT, Oilers rally from 3 down in 3rd to top Sharks