Maple Leafs at Canucks projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (24-21-9) at CANUCKS (18-31-5)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Marshall Rifai -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Philippe Myers, Simon Benoit, Easton Cowan

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Filip Chytil -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson

Drew O’Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk

Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

P.O Joseph -- Tom Willander

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Max Sasson, Victor Mancini

Injured: Nils Hoglander (lower body), Brock Boeser (concussion protocol), Zeev Buium (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Nylander practiced in Vancouver on Friday and said he is good to return after missing seven games with a groin injury. Cowan, a forward, would come out of the lineup. … Rifai will make his season debut with the Maple Leafs after being called up from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, replacing Benoit. … Blueger and Hronek missed practice Friday but are expected to play. … The Canucks did not name a starting goalie, but with Lankinen staying out on the ice late after practice, it appears Tolopilo will get a second straight start. … Vancouver coach Adam Foote said Boeser, a forward who has missed the past two games, is unlikely to return before the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.