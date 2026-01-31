Maple Leafs at Canucks projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (24-21-9) at CANUCKS (18-31-5)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Marshall Rifai -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Philippe Myers, Simon Benoit, Easton Cowan
Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Filip Chytil -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson
Drew O’Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk
Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
P.O Joseph -- Tom Willander
Nikita Tolopilo
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Max Sasson, Victor Mancini
Injured: Nils Hoglander (lower body), Brock Boeser (concussion protocol), Zeev Buium (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Nylander practiced in Vancouver on Friday and said he is good to return after missing seven games with a groin injury. Cowan, a forward, would come out of the lineup. … Rifai will make his season debut with the Maple Leafs after being called up from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, replacing Benoit. … Blueger and Hronek missed practice Friday but are expected to play. … The Canucks did not name a starting goalie, but with Lankinen staying out on the ice late after practice, it appears Tolopilo will get a second straight start. … Vancouver coach Adam Foote said Boeser, a forward who has missed the past two games, is unlikely to return before the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.