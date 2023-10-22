Tavares lifts Maple Leafs past Lightning in OT again in playoff rematch

Tavares punched in the puck past Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson off a pass from William Nylander, repeating his playoff heroics in this building 175 days earlier. Tavares scored in OT to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory in Game 6 and a 4-2 series win in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round, Toronto’s first palyoff series win in 19 years.

This was the first game between the two teams since then, when Toronto won all three overtime games in that series.

Matthew Knies scored twice in the third period for Toronto (3-2-0), which won for the first time in three games. Joseph Woll saved all 29 shots he faced after replacing Ilya Samsonov at 13:29 of the first period.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist for the Lightning (2-2-2), who are 1-1-1 in their past three games. Johansson made 48 saves.

Nylander gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 4:16 of the first period with a wrist shot from the slot off a pass by Tavares.

Kucherov tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 6:26 with a shot from the right circle.

Alex Barre-Boulet put the Lightning ahead 2-1 at 10:04 with a tap in through Samsonov's pads off a pass from Kucherov.

Kucherov made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 13:29, a slap shot from the high in the right circle. Samsonov was pulled after this, the third goal on four shots.

Knies made it 3-2 at 12:11 of the third period when he beat Johansson to the top corner. He tied it 3-3 at 14:33 with a tap-in from one knee to finish a 3-on-2 rush.