Roslovic scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Wild
Skinner has goal, assist in Sabres win against Islanders
Vejmelka, Coyotes defeat Ducks in home opener
Andersson suspended 4 games for actions in Flames game
Red Wings defeat Senators in DeBrincat return to Ottawa
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Staal out longer term for Flyers with upper-body injury
Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game against Golden Knights
Blue Jackets fan holds up Fantilli sign at 'College GameDay' on ESPN
NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes
NHL Buzz: Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild with upper-body injury
Andersson to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game
Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

Jack Hughes gets 4 points, lifts Devils past Islanders in OT 

Tavares lifts Maple Leafs past Lightning in OT again in playoff rematch

Wins it at 4:05, Knies scores 2 in 3rd for Toronto; Kucherov has 3 points for Tampa Bay

Recap: Maple Leafs at Lightning 10.21.23

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- John Tavares scored with 55 seconds left in overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

Tavares punched in the puck past Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson off a pass from William Nylander, repeating his playoff heroics in this building 175 days earlier. Tavares scored in OT to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory in Game 6 and a 4-2 series win in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round, Toronto’s first palyoff series win in 19 years. 

This was the first game between the two teams since then, when Toronto won all three overtime games in that series. 

Matthew Knies scored twice in the third period for Toronto (3-2-0), which won for the first time in three games. Joseph Woll saved all 29 shots he faced after replacing Ilya Samsonov at 13:29 of the first period.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist for the Lightning (2-2-2), who are 1-1-1 in their past three games. Johansson made 48 saves.

Nylander gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 4:16 of the first period with a wrist shot from the slot off a pass by Tavares.

Kucherov tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 6:26 with a shot from the right circle.

Alex Barre-Boulet put the Lightning ahead 2-1 at 10:04 with a tap in through Samsonov's pads off a pass from Kucherov.

Kucherov made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 13:29, a slap shot from the high in the right circle. Samsonov was pulled after this, the third goal on four shots. 

Knies made it 3-2 at 12:11 of the third period when he beat Johansson to the top corner. He tied it 3-3 at 14:33 with a tap-in from one knee to finish a 3-on-2 rush.