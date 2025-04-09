Maple Leafs at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (47-26-4) at LIGHTNING (45-26-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Scott Laughton -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Steven Lorentz -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: None

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Jake McCabe (undisclosed), David Kampf (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Yanni Gourde -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman -- JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Mitchell Chaffee

Injured: None

Status report

The Maple Leafs will announce any additional lineup changes prior to pregame warmups. ... The Lightning will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the ninth consecutive game.

