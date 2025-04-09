Maple Leafs at Lightning projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (47-26-4) at LIGHTNING (45-26-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SN
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Scott Laughton -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Steven Lorentz -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: None
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Jake McCabe (undisclosed), David Kampf (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Yanni Gourde -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening
Victor Hedman -- JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Mitchell Chaffee
Injured: None
Status report
The Maple Leafs will announce any additional lineup changes prior to pregame warmups. ... The Lightning will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the ninth consecutive game.