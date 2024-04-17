Maple Leafs at Lightning

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (46-25-10) at LIGHTNING (44-29-8)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS2, SN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Noah Gregor

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lybushkin

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson-- Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Max Domi, Bobby McCann, Martin Jones, Conor Timmins

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Matt Murray (hip)

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Sheary -- Tanner Jeannot

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Matt Dumba

Calvin de Haan

Matt Tomkins

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Austin Watson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Tyler Motte (lower body), Luke Glendening (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. ... The Lightning held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Glendening will not play after the forward was injured during the first period of a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

