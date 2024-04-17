Maple Leafs at Lightning

MAPLE LEAFS (46-25-10) at LIGHTNING (44-29-8)
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS2, SN
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Noah Gregor
Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lybushkin
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson-- Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Max Domi, Bobby McCann, Martin Jones, Conor Timmins
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Matt Murray (hip)
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Conor Sheary -- Tanner Jeannot
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Nick Perbix -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Matt Dumba
Calvin de Haan
Matt Tomkins
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Austin Watson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Tyler Motte (lower body), Luke Glendening (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. ... The Lightning held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Glendening will not play after the forward was injured during the first period of a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.