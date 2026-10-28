Maple Leafs at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (7-5-2) at KRAKEN (7-4-1)

10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, KING, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Gavin McKenna -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic

Easton Cowan -- Nick Paul -- William Nylander

Bo Groulx -- Colton Sissons -- Vinni Lettieri

Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen

Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh

Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher

Dakota Mermis -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Cole McWard

Injured: Dakota Joshua (core), Max Domi (undisclosed), Chris Tanev (upper body), John Tavares (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jani Nyman -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mackie Samoskevich

Kaapo Kakko -- Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright

Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Ville Ottavainen

Injured: Jacob Melanson (upper body), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Marchenko is week to week; the forward left in the second period of a 5-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday after taking a hit from Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich and falling awkwardly to the ice. ... Blankenburg, a defenseman, is also week to week. ... Tanev's status improved from week to week to day to day; the defenseman skated in a regular jersey during the Maple Leafs morning skate. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Nyman will make his season debut after being recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... McCann, a forward, will be out 10 weeks.

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