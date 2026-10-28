Maple Leafs at Kraken projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (7-5-2) at KRAKEN (7-4-1)
10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, KING, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Gavin McKenna -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic
Easton Cowan -- Nick Paul -- William Nylander
Bo Groulx -- Colton Sissons -- Vinni Lettieri
Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen
Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh
Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher
Dakota Mermis -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Cole McWard
Injured: Dakota Joshua (core), Max Domi (undisclosed), Chris Tanev (upper body), John Tavares (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jani Nyman -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mackie Samoskevich
Kaapo Kakko -- Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright
Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Ville Ottavainen
Injured: Jacob Melanson (upper body), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
Marchenko is week to week; the forward left in the second period of a 5-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday after taking a hit from Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich and falling awkwardly to the ice. ... Blankenburg, a defenseman, is also week to week. ... Tanev's status improved from week to week to day to day; the defenseman skated in a regular jersey during the Maple Leafs morning skate. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Nyman will make his season debut after being recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... McCann, a forward, will be out 10 weeks.