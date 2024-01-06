Maple Leafs at Sharks

MAPLE LEAFS (19-10-7) at SHARKS (9-27-3)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNW, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

William Lagesson -- Conor Timmins

Martin Jones

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Mark Giordano, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Anthony Duclair

Mike Hoffman -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka -- Alexander Barabanov

Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Filip Zadina

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Calen Addison -- Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Nikita Okhotyuk

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Givani Smith (lower body), Kyle Burroughs (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday... Jones will make his fourth straight start. ... Kahkonen could start after Blackwood made 28 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.