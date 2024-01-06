Maple Leafs at Sharks

MAPLE LEAFS (19-10-7) at SHARKS (9-27-3)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNW, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
William Lagesson -- Conor Timmins
Martin Jones
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Mark Giordano, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Anthony Duclair
Mike Hoffman -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka -- Alexander Barabanov
Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Filip Zadina
Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Calen Addison -- Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Nikita Okhotyuk
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Givani Smith (lower body), Kyle Burroughs (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday... Jones will make his fourth straight start. ... Kahkonen could start after Blackwood made 28 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.