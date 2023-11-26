Latest News

Karlsson, Penguins rally to defeat Maple Leafs

Defenseman breaks tie late in 2nd, Jarry makes 33 saves for Pittsburgh; Toronto's Matthews plays 500th game

Recap: Maple Leafs at Penguins 11.25.23

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Erik Karlsson scored the go-ahead goal with 28 seconds remaining in the second period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Jake Guentzel and Noel Acciari also scored for the Penguins (10-10-0), who had lost four of five, including 3-2 at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves with 13 in the third period.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Matthew Knies scored for the Maple Leafs (10-6-3), who had points in each of their past 5 games (4-0-1). Joseph Woll made 32 saves.

Toronto forward Auston Matthews had five shots on goal in his 500th NHL game.

Karlsson scored his sixth goal of the season at 19:32 of the second, giving Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead on a one-timer through traffic set up by Kris Letang.

Bertuzzi put Toronto ahead 1-0 at 3:59 of the first period, scoring at the right post on a rebound from John Tavares.

Guentzel took just 28 seconds to answer, tying it 1-1 with his seventh goal of the season at 4:27. Drew O’Connor passed from the high slot to Guentzel at the right post to tuck a shot into an open net.

Knies gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead at 7:48. The rookie forward scored his sixth goal of the season on a rebound off Calle Jarnkrok’s wrist shot from the slot on a 3-on-2.

Pittsburgh had a chance to tie it on a 5-on-3 that lasted 21 seconds after TJ Brodie was called for delay of game at 5:56 of the second period. They had one shot on goal across the two power plays.

Acciari tied it 2-2 at 10:01 of the second, intercepting a pass from Brodie behind the net and shooting from a sharp angle off Woll’s right shoulder and under the crossbar.