Rust, Rakell each gets 2 points for Penguins in win against Maple Leafs

Michael Bunting scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Tristan Jarry made 25 saves for the Penguins (12-13-4), who have won five of six. They lost 4-2 at the New York Rangers on Friday.

“As I said to the guys after the game, ‘What a difference a day makes,’” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “I thought we were a different team tonight from the drop of the puck. It might’ve been the most complete game that we’ve played all year from start to finish.

“I thought it was a great hockey game. It was a lot of tempo to the game. It was a fast-paced game. I thought Toronto played extremely hard and I thought our team played extremely hard.”

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, William Nylander scored, and Auston Matthews had two assists for the Maple Leafs (16-9-2), who lost a second straight game, having lost 3-1 to the Washington Capitals on Friday. Joseph Woll made 24 saves.

“I thought it was a pretty solid game,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “We worked. We competed. Took too many penalties.”

Bunting gave Pittsburgh its third lead of the game at 3-2 on a power play at 5:34 of the third, scoring with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle after Rust had a shot deflect off Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins.

“Yesterday in New York didn't go our way,” Bunting said. “We didn't like how we played and we came in with another great opponent with Toronto over there. ... I thought we responded well and we played our game. We stuck to what we wanted to do and we were able to win.”