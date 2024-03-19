Maple Leafs at Flyers

MAPLE LEAFS (38-19-9) at FLYERS (34-26-8)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Pontus Holmberg

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson -- Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Martin Jones, Connor Timmins

Injured: Mark Giordano (concussion), Ilya Lyubushkin (illness), Mitch Marner (ankle)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Olle Lycksell

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Adam Ginning -- Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Felix Sandstrom

Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, Marc Staal

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs had an optional morning skate, with 12 skaters and two goalies taking part. ... Without Lyubushkin, a defenseman, Benoit will return to the lineup after being scratched the previous three games. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate with 10 skaters and Sandstrom taking part. ... Couturier, a forward will be scratched. Lycksell, who was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday, will play on the fourth line, with Cates moving to Couturier's spot at center. ... Ginning, also recalled from the AHL on Monday, will replace Staal, a defenseman. ... Sanheim left practice early Monday for maintenance but will play. ... Drysdale and Ristolainen skated on their own during the morning skate but there is no timetable for when either defenseman could play.