Maple Leafs at Flyers

MAPLE LEAFS (38-19-9) at FLYERS (34-26-8)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Pontus Holmberg
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson -- Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Noah Gregor, Martin Jones, Connor Timmins
Injured: Mark Giordano (concussion), Ilya Lyubushkin (illness), Mitch Marner (ankle)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Olle Lycksell
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Adam Ginning -- Ronnie Attard
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Felix Sandstrom
Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, Marc Staal
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs had an optional morning skate, with 12 skaters and two goalies taking part. ... Without Lyubushkin, a defenseman, Benoit will return to the lineup after being scratched the previous three games. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate with 10 skaters and Sandstrom taking part. ... Couturier, a forward will be scratched. Lycksell, who was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday, will play on the fourth line, with Cates moving to Couturier's spot at center. ... Ginning, also recalled from the AHL on Monday, will replace Staal, a defenseman. ... Sanheim left practice early Monday for maintenance but will play. ... Drysdale and Ristolainen skated on their own during the morning skate but there is no timetable for when either defenseman could play.