Maple Leafs at Flyers 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (37-19-8) at FLYERS (34-24-8)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Calle Jarnkrok

Max Domi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies  -- David Kampf -- Bobby McMann

Pontus Holmberg – Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Joel Edmundson -- Timothy Liljegren

TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Nicholas Robertson, Simon Benoit, Martin Jones

Injured: Conor Timmins (mononucleosis), Mark Giordano (concussion), Mitchell Marner (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Denis Gurianov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal -- Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Felix Sandstrom

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Cam Atkinson, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body)

Status report

Marner, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Samsonov and Woll will alternate starts for the eighth game in a row. ... Poehling did not participate in the Flyers morning skate Thursday but is expected to play. ... Forwards Atkinson and Deslauriers each stayed late after the morning skate for extra work, suggesting each will be a healthy scratch. ... Ersson will make his fifth straight start.

