Maple Leafs at Flyers 

MAPLE LEAFS (37-19-8) at FLYERS (34-24-8)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Calle Jarnkrok
Max Domi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Bobby McMann
Pontus Holmberg – Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Joel Edmundson -- Timothy Liljegren
TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Noah Gregor, Nicholas Robertson, Simon Benoit, Martin Jones
Injured: Conor Timmins (mononucleosis), Mark Giordano (concussion), Mitchell Marner (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Denis Gurianov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Marc Staal -- Ronnie Attard
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Felix Sandstrom
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Cam Atkinson, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body)
Status report
Marner, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Samsonov and Woll will alternate starts for the eighth game in a row. ... Poehling did not participate in the Flyers morning skate Thursday but is expected to play. ... Forwards Atkinson and Deslauriers each stayed late after the morning skate for extra work, suggesting each will be a healthy scratch. ... Ersson will make his fifth straight start.