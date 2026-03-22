Senators hold off Maple Leafs, get 4th win in 5 games

5 players score for Ottawa; Cowan has goal, assist for Toronto

Maple Leafs at Senators | Recap

By Zoe Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Five players scored for the Ottawa Senators, who held off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Tim Stutzle, Claude Giroux, Warren Foegele, Michael Amadio and Ridly Greig scored for the Senators (36-24-9), who have won four of their past five games and are 13-3-2 in their past 18. Jordan Spence and Tyler Kleven each had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 12 saves. 

Easton Cowan had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (29-29-13), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). They lost 4-3 in overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. 

Starting for the second night in a row, Joseph Woll made 38 saves. Expected starter Anthony Stolarz took a puck to the throat in warmups and was taken to a hospital for precautionary imaging.

Stutzle gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead on the power play at 14:58 of the first period, beating Woll from the right face-off dot to the short side.

The Senators appeared to extend the lead twice before officially making it 2-0 at 9:09 of the second period. Drake Batherson had a goal waved off because Stutzle collided with Woll before the puck crossed the line, with Stutzle being called for interference at 6:07.

A point shot from Artem Zub was tipped by Greig past Woll at 8:26, but the goal was disallowed for a high stick.

Forty-three seconds later, Giroux made it 2-0 at the side of the net when he backhanded the rebound of his own tip attempt.

Foegele extended the lead to 3-0 at 17:53. After intercepting a clearing attempt by Philippe Myers, he scored from above the right circle with a shot that deflected off Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit.

John Tavares responded for the Maple Leafs just 21 seconds later to make it 3-1 at 18:14, finishing a give-and-go with Cowan.

Cowan brought the Maple Leafs within 3-2 at 4:52 of the third period. He pounced on the rebound of a Benoit shot and scored from just outside the crease over a sprawling Ullmark. 

Amadio put the Senators up 4-2 at 9:41, scoring on a tap-in from the left side after Spence’s shot banked off the end boards.

Greig restored the three-goal lead by making it 5-2 at 13:11. He took a pass from Dylan Cozens in the slot, went forehand to backhand and scored to the glove side.

Latest News

Swayman makes 41 saves, Bruins score 3 in 3rd to rally past Red Wings

Stolarz injured in warmups for Maple Leafs, taken to hospital

Caufield gets hat trick, 2 assists, Canadiens score 7 to pull away from Islanders

Blues get 2 quick goals in 2nd, defeat Canucks to end 2-game skid

Tarasenko scores in OT, Wild defeat Stars to gain in Central race

Werenski has 3 assists in 1st, Blue Jackets top Kraken to push point streak to 12

Carrick breaks tie in 3rd, Sabres defeat Kings for 4th straight win

Flyers get past Sharks for 7th straight road win

Top 10 moments in Kraft Hockeyville history

Kraft Hockeyville 2026 top 2 finalists announced

Wild celebrates Spurgeon’s 1,000th NHL game with special pregame ceremony

Stamkos scores twice, Predators defeat Golden Knights

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Greer to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Panthers game

NHL Status Report: Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek out for Wild against Stars

Draisaitl hopes to return for Oilers 'at some point' in playoffs: report

Karlsson scores twice, Penguins defeat Jets in shootout

NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Bruins in Atlantic Division clash