Matthews has 4 points, Maple Leafs score 7 in win against Rangers

NEW YORK -- Auston Matthews became the NHL's first 20-goal scorer and had his first four-point game of the season in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 7-3 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
Matthews scored twice, his first being his 20th, and had two assists. He has seven goals in the past six games.
Mitchell Marner scored twice and Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (15-6-5), who extended their point streak to seven games (5-0-2) and have won three of four. Martin Jones made 28 saves in his first start of the season.
Toronto has points in 12 of its past 13 (9-1-3).
Blake Wheeler scored twice, and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers (19-7-1), who have lost three of four. Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves.
Matthews gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 3:52 of the first period, scoring off a 2-on-1 with William Nylander, who carried the puck through four Rangers players to create the odd-man rush.
Conor Timmins made it 2-0 with his first goal of the season 1:15 later at 5:07 with a wrist shot from the right point.
Wheeler cut it to 2-1 with a goal 35 seconds later at 5:42 on a shot from the left circle off a rebound that went in off Toronto defenseman TJ Brodie.
Calle Jarnkrok extended it to 3-1 at 15:20 after scoring off a rebound. Marner then pushed it to 4-1, connecting off a give-and-go with Matthews 21 seconds later.
Zibanejad made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 16:30 of the second period, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Artemi Panarin at the point.
Wheeler cut it to 4-3 with his second goal of the game at 18:26 with a short-side shot off the rush from the right circle.
Marner made it 5-3 at 1:29 of the third period on a power-play goal off a redirection from between the hash marks.
Matthews scored at 17:11 of the third to make it 6-3 before David Kampf added an empty-net goal at 18:33 for the 7-3 final.