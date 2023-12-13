Matthews has 4 points, Maple Leafs score 7 in win against Rangers

Forward gets 2 goals, takes NHL lead with 21

Recap: Maple Leafs @ Rangers 12.12.23

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Auston Matthews became the NHL's first 20-goal scorer and had his first four-point game of the season in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 7-3 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Matthews scored twice, his first being his 20th, and had two assists. He has seven goals in the past six games.

Mitchell Marner scored twice and Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (15-6-5), who extended their point streak to seven games (5-0-2) and have won three of four. Martin Jones made 28 saves in his first start of the season.

Toronto has points in 12 of its past 13 (9-1-3).

Blake Wheeler scored twice, and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers (19-7-1), who have lost three of four. Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves.

Matthews gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 3:52 of the first period, scoring off a 2-on-1 with William Nylander, who carried the puck through four Rangers players to create the odd-man rush.

Conor Timmins made it 2-0 with his first goal of the season 1:15 later at 5:07 with a wrist shot from the right point.

Wheeler cut it to 2-1 with a goal 35 seconds later at 5:42 on a shot from the left circle off a rebound that went in off Toronto defenseman TJ Brodie.

Calle Jarnkrok extended it to 3-1 at 15:20 after scoring off a rebound. Marner then pushed it to 4-1, connecting off a give-and-go with Matthews 21 seconds later.

Zibanejad made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 16:30 of the second period, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Artemi Panarin at the point.

Wheeler cut it to 4-3 with his second goal of the game at 18:26 with a short-side shot off the rush from the right circle.

Marner made it 5-3 at 1:29 of the third period on a power-play goal off a redirection from between the hash marks.

Matthews scored at 17:11 of the third to make it 6-3 before David Kampf added an empty-net goal at 18:33 for the 7-3 final.

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes Ottawa Senators game recap December 12

Aho has 3 points, Hurricanes defeat Senators to end 4-game skid
Arizona Coyotes Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 12

Carter scores twice, Penguins hand Coyotes 4th straight loss
Logan Cooley takes opening face off against Sidney Crosby

Cooley takes opening face off against Crosby, receives warm welcome in hometown
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
NHL All-Star Skills competition to feature new format

2024 NHL All-Star Skills to feature 8 events, $1 million prize
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 12

NHL Buzz: Connor out at least 2 games, being evaluated by Jets
San Jose Sharks Logan Couture injury status update

Couture of Sharks improving from injury, feared career was over
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
'Road to the NHL Winter Classic' set to premiere on TNT, MAX

'Road to the NHL Winter Classic' set to premiere on TNT, MAX
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 12

NHL On Tap: Kane leads short-handed Red Wings against Blues
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for December 12 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 12
Calgary Flames Colorado Avalanche game recap December 11

Avalanche score 3 in 3rd period, rally past Flames
Detroit Red Wings Dallas Stars game recap December 11

Heiskanen has 3 points, Stars score 6 in win against Red Wings
NHL fantasy hockey spin Detroit Red Wings sign Patrick Kane

Fantasy spin: Red Wings sign Patrick Kane
NHL Buzz news and notes December 11

NHL Buzz: Larkin placed on injured reserve by Red Wings
Bedard ready for McDavid when Blackhawks visit Oilers

Bedard set for test with Blackhawks of facing Oilers' McDavid, 'best player in the world'