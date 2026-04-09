Maple Leafs at Islanders projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (32-32-14) at ISLANDERS (42-31-5)

6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matias Maccelli -- Max Domi -- Matthew Knies

Michael Pezzetta -- Luke Haymes -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe -- William Villeneuve

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Artur Akhtyamov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Troy Stecher

Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Calum Ritchie -- Mathew Barzal -- Brayden Schenn

Maxim Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Emil Heineman

Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer --Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist, Isaiah George

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following a 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Akhytyamov will make his first NHL start. ... Benoit-Olivier Groulx, a forward, has been returned to Toronto of the American Hockey League. ... DeAngelo will be a game-time decision afrer missing six games with a lower-body injury.