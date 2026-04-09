Maple Leafs at Islanders projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (32-32-14) at ISLANDERS (42-31-5)
6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matias Maccelli -- Max Domi -- Matthew Knies
Michael Pezzetta -- Luke Haymes -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe -- William Villeneuve
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Artur Akhtyamov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Troy Stecher
Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Calum Ritchie -- Mathew Barzal -- Brayden Schenn
Maxim Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Emil Heineman
Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer --Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist, Isaiah George
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following a 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Akhytyamov will make his first NHL start. ... Benoit-Olivier Groulx, a forward, has been returned to Toronto of the American Hockey League. ... DeAngelo will be a game-time decision afrer missing six games with a lower-body injury.