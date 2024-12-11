Matthews lifts Maple Leafs past Devils in OT

Pontus Holmberg scored for the Maple Leafs (17-9-2), who had lost two straight games. The Maple Leafs have won nine straight at Prudential Center dating to 2018.

Ondrej Palat scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 15 saves for the Devils (18-10-3), who have lost two straight. New Jersey lost 4-0 to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in the second of a five-game homestand.

Holmberg tied the game 1-1 with a short-handed goal on a wrist shot from the slot at 10:42 of the third period. Stolarz stopped Stefan Noesen from the slot just 15 seconds earlier.

Stolarz, born in Edison, New Jersey, made 16 saves in the first period. He had a left pad save against Dawson Mercer at 16:29 and stopped a backhand attempt by Jesper Bratt at 17:17.

Markstrom made one of his five saves in the second period on a breakaway attempt by Matthews at 5:46.

Palat scored his first goal in 12 games to give New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 7:16 of the second. Bratt drew two players to him in the right face-off circle before passing to Palat at the left hashmark for a wrist shot inside the left post.

Stolarz kept Toronto within one goal with a save against Nico Hischier on a short-handed breakaway at 9:42 of the second.