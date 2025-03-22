Maple Leafs at Predators projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (42-24-3) at PREDATORS (25-35-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP, SNW, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Scott Laughton -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jakub Vrana
Zachary L’Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron
Spencer Stastney -- Andreas Englund
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Kiefer Bellows
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 win at the New York Rangers on Thursday. ... Stamkos moved to second-line center at the Predators morning skate and Evangelista took his place at right wing on the top line.