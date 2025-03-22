Maple Leafs at Predators projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (42-24-3) at PREDATORS (25-35-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP, SNW, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Scott Laughton -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jakub Vrana

Zachary L’Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron

Spencer Stastney -- Andreas Englund

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Kiefer Bellows

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 win at the New York Rangers on Thursday. ... Stamkos moved to second-line center at the Predators morning skate and Evangelista took his place at right wing on the top line.