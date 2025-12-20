Maple Leafs at Predators projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (15-13-5) at PREDATORS (13-16-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Nicolas Robertson -- John Tavares -- Easton Cowan
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann
Max Domi -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Matias Maccelli, Steven Lorentz, Henry Thrun
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Status report
Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said he has lineup decisions to make before the game. Jarnkrok replaced Lorentz on the fourth line at practice Friday. … Marchessault left in the second period of a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. He did not participate in practice Friday.