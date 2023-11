Maple Leafs at Wild

MAPLE LEAFS (9-5-2) at WILD (5-8-3)

2023 Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal

At Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

8 a.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, NHLN, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano -- Jake McCabe

William Lagesson – Simon Benoit

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ryan Reaves

Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body), Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (undisclosed)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Dakota Mermis -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Nic Petan

Injured: Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Alex Goligoski (lower body)

Status report

Hartman missed the Wild's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday due to an illness. Wild coach Dean Evason didn't know the status of Hartman for Sunday. ... Evason said there is a chance Gaudreau, a forward, could play for the first time since Oct. 24. ... Evason said Gustavsson could start again Sunday after he made 30 saves on Saturday.