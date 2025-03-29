Maple Leafs at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (43-25-4) at KINGS (40-22-9)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Scott Laughton -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Holmberg will play after being a healthy scratch for the past two games; Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube did not say who would come out of the lineup. … Stolarz could start in goal, Berube said Friday. … The Kings did not practice Friday following a 4-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McTavish scores in OT, Ducks rally past Rangers

Hellebuyck gets NHL-high 7th shutout, Jets defeat Devils

Golden Knights edge Blackhawks despite Donato's hat trick

Blue Jackets move back into wild card in East with shootout win against Canucks

Marchand 'fun to watch' with Bennett in Panthers debut

Blake gets 3 points, Hurricanes defeat Canadiens 

Bennett's OT goal lifts Panthers past Utah for 7th straight home win

Rangers broadcaster Rosen surprised by Ducks, Trouba with retirement gifts

EDGE stats: Marchand's outlook after trade to Panthers

NHL Buzz: Svechnikov to return for Hurricanes against Canadiens

Nugent-Hopkins finding rhythm, regaining scoring touch for Oilers during playoff push

Flames set to resume Battle of Alberta against Oilers with ‘a lot of juice there’

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

York expected back for Flyers against Sabres after disciplinary issue

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 28

Geekie finding happiness, possibly long-term home, with Bruins

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings