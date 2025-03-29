Maple Leafs at Kings projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (43-25-4) at KINGS (40-22-9)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Scott Laughton -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Holmberg will play after being a healthy scratch for the past two games; Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube did not say who would come out of the lineup. … Stolarz could start in goal, Berube said Friday. … The Kings did not practice Friday following a 4-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.