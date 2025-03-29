Maple Leafs at Kings projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (43-25-4) at KINGS (40-22-9)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Scott Laughton -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Holmberg will play after being a healthy scratch for the past two games; Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube did not say who would come out of the lineup. … Stolarz could start in goal, Berube said Friday. … The Kings did not practice Friday following a 4-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.