Treliving fired as Maple Leafs general manager

Brad Treliving was fired as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

The 56-year-old was in his third season as GM after replacing Kyle Dubas on May 31, 2023.

“Throughout the course of this season, there has been deep analysis into both the current state of the Maple Leafs organization and the direction needed to achieve the ultimate goal of delivering a Stanley Cup championship to the city,” Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president and CEO Keith Pelley said. “Brad Treliving is a man that we all have deep respect and appreciation for, both as a hockey executive and as a person, but it was determined that the club must chart a new course under different leadership. The organization is grateful for all that Brad has contributed in his nearly three years with the Maple Leafs, and we wish him and his family the very best.”

The Maple Leafs (31-30-13) are seventh in the Atlantic Division and 14th in the Eastern Conference this season. Last season, they won the Atlantic with 108 points (52-26-4) and defeated the Ottawa Senators in six games in the Eastern Conference First Round before losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in seven games in the second round.

In Treliving's first season as GM, Toronto finished third in the division and was eliminated by the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round.

Following that first season, Treliving and the Maple Leafs were busy in the offseason. They acquired defenseman Chris Tanev in a trade with the Dallas Stars and brought in another defenseman in Oliver Ekman-Larsson in free agency. Most notably, though, was the hiring of Craig Berube to replace Sheldon Keefe, who was fired as coach on May 9, 2024.

After winning just their second playoff series in more than 20 years last season, the Maple Leafs were busy in the offseason again. The most notable move was the departure of forward Mitch Marner, who was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights as part of a sign-and-trade agreement. In an effort to fill the gap left by Marner, Toronto acquired forward Nicolas Roy in the trade with Vegas, as well as forward Matias Maccelli in a trade with the Utah Mammoth, and forward Dakota Joshua in a deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

In his three seasons as GM, the Maple Leafs went 129-82-27.

Prior to being hired by Toronto, Treliving spent nine seasons as GM of the Calgary Flames. During his tenure there, the Flames went 362-265-73, but they only made it past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs twice and had five coaches: Bob Hartley, Glen Gulutzan, Bill Peters, Geoff Ward and Darryl Sutter.

Before his time with the Flames, Treliving was vice president of hockey operations and assistant GM of the Arizona Coyotes for seven seasons.