Marner gets 2 points, Maple Leafs hold off Oilers to end 3-game skid

Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Brett Kulak had two assists for the Oilers (32-16-4), who had won three of their previous four (3-0-1). Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

“It was just one of those nights. We might have been overzealous to get playing and it shuts our brains off,” Draisaitl said of giving up a pair of three-goal leads. “Those are just little things. You change those in the course of the game and it can come back and haunt you.

“And it did that tonight.”

William Nylander, who will represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off, put the Maple Leafs ahead 1-0 at 6:32 of the first period, sending a wrist shot from the high slot through traffic and beating Skinner low stick side. It is the fifth time he has reached 30 goals in a season.

Nylander moved into sole possession of second place in the NHL with 23 even-strength goals on the season, behind Draisaitl (26).

Matthew Knies made it 2-0 on the power play at 9:08, picking up the rebound off a shot by Auston Matthews, who was recently named captain of the United States in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, and sliding it around the outstretched left pad of Skinner.

Knies sat out the previous two games with a shoulder injury sustained in a 5-1 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 22.

Bobby McMann pushed the lead to 3-0 at 12:50, also on the power play, taking the rebound off a Morgan Rielly shot, switching it onto his backhand and raising the puck past Skinner’s glove.

Bouchard cut the lead to 3-1 at 11:27 of the second period, sending a slap shot from outside the top of the right circle past Woll’s blocker for the 50th goal of his career.

Marner, who will represent Canada in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, made it 4-1 just 18 seconds into the third period, taking a drop pass from Matthews on the rush and deking towards the net before having the puck deflect off him and through Skinner's pads.

“We got that 4-1 lead right away, I’m not critiquing the wins, because a win’s a win, but I think we could have pushed a little bit more on them,” said Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube. “Woll was great, guys battled, it was a battle, playoff-type game. A lot of credit to their team, they’re very good.”