Maple Leafs at Oilers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (30-19-2) at OILERS (32-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Morgan Reilly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Matt Murray
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Fraser Minten, Philippe Myers, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Corey Perry
Viktor Arvidsson -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen
Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm -- John Klingberg
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Noah Philp, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
Knies, who missed two games with a shoulder injury, will return to the lineup. ... Tavares is also expected to return after six games with a lower-body injury. ... Reaves and Minten, each a forward, will come out. ... Timmins comes in for Myers, a defenseman ... Jacob Quillan, a forward, has been reassigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League ... Draisaitl moves up from his usual spot centering the second line to play with McDavid. ... Perry also moves up to the Oilers top line in place of Hyman ... Kapanen comes in for Philp, a forward ... Ekholm, Klingberg and Kapanen sat out practice Friday due to illness, but each is expected to play.