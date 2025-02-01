Maple Leafs at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (30-19-2) at OILERS (32-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Morgan Reilly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Fraser Minten, Philippe Myers, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Corey Perry

Viktor Arvidsson -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen

Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm -- John Klingberg

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Noah Philp, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

Knies, who missed two games with a shoulder injury, will return to the lineup. ... Tavares is also expected to return after six games with a lower-body injury. ... Reaves and Minten, each a forward, will come out. ... Timmins comes in for Myers, a defenseman ... Jacob Quillan, a forward, has been reassigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League ... Draisaitl moves up from his usual spot centering the second line to play with McDavid. ... Perry also moves up to the Oilers top line in place of Hyman ... Kapanen comes in for Philp, a forward ... Ekholm, Klingberg and Kapanen sat out practice Friday due to illness, but each is expected to play.

