Video Review: TOR @ DET – 12:30 of the Second Period

Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks Nashville Predators game recap November 18

Predators hang on to defeat Blackhawks, end 4-game skid
Dallas Stars host Finnish teen losing eyesight

Stars host teen hockey player from Finland who is losing eyesight
Minnesota Wild see positives despite loss to Ottawa Senators

Wild see positives despite loss to Senators at Global Series Sweden
Vegas Golden Knights Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 18

Couturier scores in OT, Flyers recover to defeat Golden Knights 
William Nylander stars on and off ice at Global Series Sweden

Nylander, Maple Leafs look to cap Global Series with win against Wild
Minnesota Wild Ottawa Senators game recap November 18

Forsberg lifts Senators to shootout win against Wild at Global Series
Milan Lucic takes indefinite leave of absence from Bruins

Lucic takes indefinite leave of absence from Bruins
Pittsburgh Penguins Carolina Hurricanes game preview November 18

Penguins at Hurricanes
NHL Buzz news and notes November 17

NHL Buzz: Shesterkin returns to start for Rangers against Devils
NHL On Tap news and notes November 18

NHL On Tap: Bruins seek to avenge loss to Canadiens

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Florida Panthers Anaheim Ducks game recap November 17

Stolarz makes 34 saves, Panthers hold off Ducks
Alex Nedeljkovic scores 2nd career AHL goalie goal

Penguins goalie Nedeljkovic scores goal in AHL again
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Buffalo Sabres Winnipeg Jets game recap November 17

Perfetti scores in 5th straight game, Jets top Sabres
CHL Notebook Columbus prospect Jordan Dumais chasing points record

CHL notebook: Blue Jackets prospect Dumais chasing 2nd straight QMJHL scoring title
Fantasy spin NHL EDGE stats november 17

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

Video Review: TOR @ DET – 12:30 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Net Off – Awarded Goal

Result: No Goal Toronto

Explanation:
There was no conclusive evidence to confirm the puck crossed the goal line between the normal position of the goal posts, therefore, the call on the ice stands. The decision was made in accordance to Rule 63.7: “In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goal posts, the Referee may award a goal. In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts.”