Nylander point streak at 16, sparks Maple Leafs past Red Wings in Global Series

Nylander tied it 2-2 at 13:03 on the power play when he took a pass from Mitchell Marner and shot high to the blocker side from the slot.

"I think we played a really good first two periods and then in the third, I feel like we came out and played a bit scared on our heels, and that's when their offense starts to take over," Raymond said. "They're one of the most skilled teams in the League."

Bertuzzi cut it to 2-1 at 3:50 of the third when he took a pass at the top of the goal crease from Nylander, who got the puck near the blue line and skated to the goal line before finding Bertuzzi for a tap-in.

"Whether it is today, which obviously was really special for [Nylander] being at home and having the night that he did," Tavares said, "I think it's pretty evident what he's done in the last 15 or 16 months to put himself in the conversation with the best players in the game.

"He continues to show on a nightly basis how dominant he is and the game-breaker he can be."

Daniel Sprong gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 12:52 of the second period on a penalty shot. Samsonov made a stretching left toe save on Michael Rasmussen, which led to a scramble in the goal crease, and it was determined that Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly covered the puck with his hand, resulting in the penalty shot.

Raymond made it 2-0 at 14:44 of the second when he shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

"It's tough to really think about [scoring] right now so close after this game," Raymond said. "Obviously it's been a special experience being in my home country in front of family and friends, but at the end of the day we came here to win two games. … Not the best mood right now."

The Maple Leafs thought they had gone up 1-0 at 12:30 of the second period when Marner shot from the slot with the net dislodged. The play was reviewed to determine whether the puck would have entered the net if it was in its normal position, but the call on the ice of no goal was upheld.

"It's little mistakes for sure that ended up costing us and it's very disappointing," Red Wings forward David Perron said. "We felt like we played a pretty good first 40 minutes and didn't come away with any points at the end of the game."

NOTES: Nylander became the 15th player to have a point streak of at least 16 games to start a season. … Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman, who fell into the net on the disallowed goal, left the game after appearing to jam his right knee and did not return. There was no update. … Sprong became the first player to score a penalty-shot goal during a regular-season game outside of North America. … Red Wings forward J.T. Compher played his sixth regular-season NHL game outside of North America, tying Erik Johnson and Ryan McDonagh for the most. … Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson had his four-game point streak end (two goals, two assists). … The Ottawa Senators will play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, and the Maple Leafs will play the Wild on Sunday in the remaining two games of the Global Series.