Nylander sparkles in Global Series win as Maple Leafs celebrate ties to Sweden

It was his only mistake in an otherwise remarkable evening that will be remembered by the Nylander family, if not all Swedish hockey fans, for years to come.

Nylander led the way in the Maple Leafs’ come-from-behind 3-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal with a goal and two assists, including one on John Tavares’ game-winner at 14:27 of the third period.

In the process, the 27-year-old extended his point streak to 16 games, the franchise record to start a season. He has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) during the streak.

Asked what he’d remember the most, his numbers didn’t even enter the equation.

“I don’t know, family being here, the Swedish fans, those things,” said Nylander, who was born in Canada but has citizenship in Sweden. “This was very special and a lot of fun for sure. And then that we were able to pull the win out too.”

But this was about more than individual statistics. This was about an entire country embracing its hockey history.

“I mean, it was a special day for all the Swedes on the team and obviously the history the Leafs have with Swedish players,” Nylander said.

It started prior to the game when Maple Leafs players arrived at the arena to find a patch honoring the late Borje Salming on their blue-and-white jerseys. Salming, who joined the Maple Leafs in 1973 and became the first European NHLer inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996, died last November of ALS.

Once the players were dressed and ready to go, coach Sheldon Keefe delivered another surprise for them, announcing that Swedish icon Mats Sundin would be addressing them. Cheers erupted as the former Toronto captain, the Maple Leafs leader in goals (420) and points (987), emerged to read out the lineup.