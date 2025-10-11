Maple Leafs at Red Wings projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (1-0-0) at RED WINGS (0-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNP, SNW, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Matias Maccelli
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Dakota Joshua -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Nicolas Roy -- Calle Jarnkrok
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Jonatan Berggren -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: None
Status report
The Red Wings activated van Riemsdyk from non-roster status Saturday; the forward is expected to make his Red Wings debut at the Maple Leafs in the second half of the home-and-home series on Monday. ... Detroit assigned defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. ... Toronto is expected to dress the same lineup it used in a 5-2 season-opening win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.