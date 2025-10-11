Maple Leafs at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (1-0-0) at RED WINGS (0-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNP, SNW, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Matias Maccelli

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Dakota Joshua -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Nicolas Roy -- Calle Jarnkrok

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Jonatan Berggren -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: None

Status report

The Red Wings activated van Riemsdyk from non-roster status Saturday; the forward is expected to make his Red Wings debut at the Maple Leafs in the second half of the home-and-home series on Monday. ... Detroit assigned defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. ... Toronto is expected to dress the same lineup it used in a 5-2 season-opening win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

