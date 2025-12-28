Maple Leafs at Red Wings projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (17-15-5) at RED WINGS (22-14-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Dakota Joshua -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz

Mathew Knies -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Easton Cowan, Calle Jarnkrok, Simon Benoit

Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- John Leonard

Mason Appleton -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Nylander traveled with the Maple Leafs but is questionable after he sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of a 7-5 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … Kane, a forward, is questionable; he has missed six straight games, including a 5-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.