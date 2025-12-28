Maple Leafs at Red Wings projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (17-15-5) at RED WINGS (22-14-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Dakota Joshua -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz
Mathew Knies -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Easton Cowan, Calle Jarnkrok, Simon Benoit
Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- John Leonard
Mason Appleton -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Nylander traveled with the Maple Leafs but is questionable after he sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of a 7-5 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … Kane, a forward, is questionable; he has missed six straight games, including a 5-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.