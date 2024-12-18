Maple Leafs at Stars projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (19-10-2) at STARS (19-11-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Connor Dewar, Pontus Holmberg, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (knee)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell

Lian Bichsel -- Miro Heiskanen

Alexander Petrovic -- Esa Lindell

Brendan Smith -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Thomas Harley (flu), Nils Lundkvist (flu), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate. … Kampf practiced Tuesday and is expected to play after missing 12 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Stolarz will have a procedure to remove a loose body from behind his knee and the goalie is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. ... The Maple Leafs sent forward Fraser Minten to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Dumba, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Dec. 8. … Defensemen Harley and Lundkvist will be game-time decisions, coach Pete DeBoer said. … Petrovic was recalled from Texas of the AHL on Wednesday.

