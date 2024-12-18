Maple Leafs at Stars projected lineups
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Connor Dewar, Pontus Holmberg, Philippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (knee)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell
Lian Bichsel -- Miro Heiskanen
Alexander Petrovic -- Esa Lindell
Brendan Smith -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Thomas Harley (flu), Nils Lundkvist (flu), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate. … Kampf practiced Tuesday and is expected to play after missing 12 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Stolarz will have a procedure to remove a loose body from behind his knee and the goalie is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. ... The Maple Leafs sent forward Fraser Minten to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Dumba, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Dec. 8. … Defensemen Harley and Lundkvist will be game-time decisions, coach Pete DeBoer said. … Petrovic was recalled from Texas of the AHL on Wednesday.