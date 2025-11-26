Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (9-10-3) at BLUE JACKETS (11-9-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Nicholas Robertson

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Max Domi -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais, Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body, Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Sean Monahan -- Luca Pinelli

Zach Aston-Reese -- Charlie Coyle -- Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen

Injured: Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report

Matthews, Knies and Roy each will return; Matthews missed five games with a lower-body injury, Knies three games with a lower-body injury and Roy three games with an upper-body injury. ... Forwards Joshua, Blais and Maccelli will come out. ... Werenski will play after leaving in the second period of a 5-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday. ... Olivier, a forward, was injured in the same game and will not play. ... Marchenko, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Pinelli will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Smith will make his Blue Jackets debut; he signed a two-way contract Monday after being recalled from Cleveland and will replace Christiansen, a defenseman.

