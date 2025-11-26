Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (9-10-3) at BLUE JACKETS (11-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Nicholas Robertson
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Max Domi -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Dakota Mermis -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais, Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body, Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Sean Monahan -- Luca Pinelli
Zach Aston-Reese -- Charlie Coyle -- Isac Lundestrom
Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen
Injured: Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Status report
Matthews, Knies and Roy each will return; Matthews missed five games with a lower-body injury, Knies three games with a lower-body injury and Roy three games with an upper-body injury. ... Forwards Joshua, Blais and Maccelli will come out. ... Werenski will play after leaving in the second period of a 5-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday. ... Olivier, a forward, was injured in the same game and will not play. ... Marchenko, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Pinelli will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Smith will make his Blue Jackets debut; he signed a two-way contract Monday after being recalled from Cleveland and will replace Christiansen, a defenseman.