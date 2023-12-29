Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets

MAPLE LEAFS (17-9-6) at BLUE JACKETS (11-18-7)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Jake McCabe -- Simon Benoit
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Martin Jones
Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Connor Timmins, William Lagesson
Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom
Alexandre Texier -- Jack Roslovic -- Brendan Gaunce
Damon Severson -- David Jiricek
Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Daniil Tarasov, Mathieu Olivier
Injured: Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Boone Jenner (broken jaw), Patrik Laine (fractured clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Sean Kuraly (abdomen), Zach Werenski (lower body)
Status report
Giordano returns after missing 12 games with a broken thumb; Lagesson, a defenseman, likely will come out. … Samsonov starts for the first time since allowing five goals on 19 shots in 28:12 during a 9-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 21. … Werenski is week to week after the defenseman left in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday; Peeke will take his place in the lineup. ... Roslovic returns after missing 21 games because of a broken ankle; Olivier, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. … Merzlikins will make his third start in four games.