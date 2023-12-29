Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (17-9-6) at BLUE JACKETS (11-18-7)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, SNO 

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe -- Simon Benoit 

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Connor Timmins, William Lagesson

Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier -- Jack Roslovic -- Brendan Gaunce

Damon Severson -- David Jiricek

Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Daniil Tarasov, Mathieu Olivier

Injured: Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Boone Jenner (broken jaw), Patrik Laine (fractured clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Sean Kuraly (abdomen), Zach Werenski (lower body)

Status report

Giordano returns after missing 12 games with a broken thumb; Lagesson, a defenseman, likely will come out. … Samsonov starts for the first time since allowing five goals on 19 shots in 28:12 during a 9-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 21. … Werenski is week to week after the defenseman left in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday; Peeke will take his place in the lineup. ... Roslovic returns after missing 21 games because of a broken ankle; Olivier, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. … Merzlikins will make his third start in four games.

