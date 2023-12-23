Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets

MAPLE LEAFS (16-8-6) at BLUE JACKETS (11-17-6)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, SN, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- Timothy Liljegren
TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins
Martin Jones
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: William Lagesson, Pontus Holmberg
Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom
Brendan Gaunce -- Sean Kuraly -- Alexandre Texier
Zach Werenski -- Erik Gudbranson
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Andrew Peeke -- David Jiricek
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Spencer Martin, Mathieu Olivier, Jake Bean
Injured: Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Jack Roslovic (broken ankle), Boone Jenner (broken jaw), Patrik Laine (fractured clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs held an optional skate. … Jones starts after Samsonov was pulled after allowing five goals in a 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. … Severson returns after missing the past 15 games since Nov. 22 with an oblique injury. He replaces Bean, a defenseman. … Tarasov starts for third time in four games.