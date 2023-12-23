Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets

MAPLE LEAFS (16-8-6) at BLUE JACKETS (11-17-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, SN, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- Timothy Liljegren

TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins

Martin Jones

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: William Lagesson, Pontus Holmberg

Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom

Brendan Gaunce -- Sean Kuraly -- Alexandre Texier

Zach Werenski -- Erik Gudbranson

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Andrew Peeke -- David Jiricek

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Spencer Martin, Mathieu Olivier, Jake Bean

Injured: Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Jack Roslovic (broken ankle), Boone Jenner (broken jaw), Patrik Laine (fractured clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs held an optional skate. … Jones starts after Samsonov was pulled after allowing five goals in a 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. … Severson returns after missing the past 15 games since Nov. 22 with an oblique injury. He replaces Bean, a defenseman. … Tarasov starts for third time in four games.