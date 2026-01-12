Maple Leafs at Avalanche projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (22-15-7) at AVALANCHE (33-4-7)
10 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, SNO, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Bobby McMann -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Matt Benning, Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers
Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Joshua (kidney)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen-- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Zakhar Bardakov -- Ivan Ivan -- Gavin Brindley
Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Ilya Solovyov
Trent Miner
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Stolarz joined the Maple Leafs for their morning skate; it was the goalie’s first time on the ice with his teammates since Nov. 11, when he left a 5-3 loss at the Boston Bruins after the first period because of an upper-body injury. Coach Craig Berube said Stolarz could play before the NHL breaks for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month. … Miner will make his second straight start; Wedgewood, who is expected to back up Miner, is “dealing with something” minor, according to Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. … Ivan was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday.