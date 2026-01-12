Maple Leafs at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (22-15-7) at AVALANCHE (33-4-7)

10 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, SNO, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Bobby McMann -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Matt Benning, Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers

Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Joshua (kidney)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen-- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Zakhar Bardakov -- Ivan Ivan -- Gavin Brindley

Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Ilya Solovyov

Trent Miner

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Stolarz joined the Maple Leafs for their morning skate; it was the goalie’s first time on the ice with his teammates since Nov. 11, when he left a 5-3 loss at the Boston Bruins after the first period because of an upper-body injury. Coach Craig Berube said Stolarz could play before the NHL breaks for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month. … Miner will make his second straight start; Wedgewood, who is expected to back up Miner, is “dealing with something” minor, according to Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. … Ivan was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Latest News

Evason fired as Blue Jackets coach, replaced by Bowness

NHL Status Report: Stolarz practices with Maple Leafs, could play before Olympic break

Fantasy hockey buy-low, sell-high trade targets

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: streams this week

NHL EDGE stats: Vezina Trophy race wide open

Lizotte signs 3-year, $6.75 million contract with Penguins

MacPherson celebrated by Bruins, Penguins at 1,000th NHL game

Hertl leads 3 Stars of the Week

Star Wears: Jets award bomber, camo jackets to players of game

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Reimer signs 1-year contract with Senators

NHL On Tap: Canucks, Canadiens rookies showcased nationally on Prime

Fedorov to be recognized for ‘huge era’ with Red Wings, set to have No. 91 retired

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

McDavid extends point streak to 18 for Oilers, ‘very motivated to be the best player’

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings