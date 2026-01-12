Maple Leafs at Avalanche projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (22-15-7) at AVALANCHE (33-4-7)

10 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, SNO, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Bobby McMann -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Matt Benning, Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers

Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Joshua (kidney)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen-- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Zakhar Bardakov -- Ivan Ivan -- Gavin Brindley

Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Ilya Solovyov

Trent Miner

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Stolarz joined the Maple Leafs for their morning skate; it was the goalie’s first time on the ice with his teammates since Nov. 11, when he left a 5-3 loss at the Boston Bruins after the first period because of an upper-body injury. Coach Craig Berube said Stolarz could play before the NHL breaks for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month. … Miner will make his second straight start; Wedgewood, who is expected to back up Miner, is “dealing with something” minor, according to Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. … Ivan was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday.