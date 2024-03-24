Maple Leafs at Hurricanes

MAPLE LEAFS (40-20-9) at HURRICANES (44-20-7)
6 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar
Morgan Rielly -- Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson -- Timothy Liljegren
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Martin Jones
Scratched: TJ Brodie
Injured: Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed), Mark Giordano (concussion), Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain), Tyler Bertuzzi (illness), Ilya Lyubushkin (illness)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Andrei Svechnikov
Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Pyotr Kochetkov, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Jack Drury (lower body), Jesper Fast (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Samsonov left at 16:21 of the third period after an apparent lower-body injury in Toronto’s 6-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Samsonov is not expected to miss any time. … Andersen has won all five starts in his return after missing 50 games with blood clotting issues.