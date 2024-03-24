Maple Leafs at Hurricanes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (40-20-9) at HURRICANES (44-20-7)

6 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly -- Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson -- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Martin Jones

Scratched: TJ Brodie

Injured: Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed), Mark Giordano (concussion), Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain), Tyler Bertuzzi (illness), Ilya Lyubushkin (illness) 

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal --  Andrei Svechnikov

Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Pyotr Kochetkov, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Jack Drury (lower body), Jesper Fast (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Samsonov left at 16:21 of the third period after an apparent lower-body injury in Toronto’s 6-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Samsonov is not expected to miss any time. … Andersen has won all five starts in his return after missing 50 games with blood clotting issues.

