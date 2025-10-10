Maple Leafs players visit Covenant House Toronto for Canadian Thanksgiving

TORONTO -- When he was a wee lad watching his famous hockey father handle the spotlight in hockey-crazed Toronto, Max Domi learned a lot more from dad Tie than just how to stickhandle or shoot a puck.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs forward admitted Thursday, he was also taught humility and how to give back to the community.

More than two decades later, there was Max alongside teammates William Nylander and Simon Benoit signing autographs and serving meals to hundreds of youths as part of the team’s annual Thanksgiving weekend visit to Covenant House in downtown Toronto.

For Max, whose father Tie played for the Maple Leafs from 1995-2006, helping out in this way was a no-brainer.

“To be honest, I used to come to these events with my pops back when he played,” Domi said. “So now it’s come full circle, and it’s pretty special.”

Domi said he and his teammates were glad to lend a hand just one day after they’d defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in their 2025-26 season opener at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

“I only live 10 minutes away, and it’s great to make a difference any way you can,” he said. “Just to see someone smile when they see you makes my day, and I’m really enjoying it.”

There were certainly plenty of those on this day, a precursor to Thanksgiving weekend in Canada. And with good reason.