Maple Leafs players visit Covenant House Toronto for Canadian Thanksgiving

Domi, Nylander, Benoit spend some time at youth shelter on holiday

leafs-covenant-house2

© Toronto Maple Leafs

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- When he was a wee lad watching his famous hockey father handle the spotlight in hockey-crazed Toronto, Max Domi learned a lot more from dad Tie than just how to stickhandle or shoot a puck.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs forward admitted Thursday, he was also taught humility and how to give back to the community.

More than two decades later, there was Max alongside teammates William Nylander and Simon Benoit signing autographs and serving meals to hundreds of youths as part of the team’s annual Thanksgiving weekend visit to Covenant House in downtown Toronto.

For Max, whose father Tie played for the Maple Leafs from 1995-2006, helping out in this way was a no-brainer.

“To be honest, I used to come to these events with my pops back when he played,” Domi said. “So now it’s come full circle, and it’s pretty special.”

Domi said he and his teammates were glad to lend a hand just one day after they’d defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in their 2025-26 season opener at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

“I only live 10 minutes away, and it’s great to make a difference any way you can,” he said. “Just to see someone smile when they see you makes my day, and I’m really enjoying it.”

There were certainly plenty of those on this day, a precursor to Thanksgiving weekend in Canada. And with good reason.

leafs-covenant-nylander

© Toronto Maple Leafs

Covenant House Toronto has worked since 1982 to provide a variety of services including shelter, meals, health services and employment training to youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk. Their partnership with the Maple Leafs is approaching a decade, and in the past has featured visits from players like John Tavares, Anthony Stolarz and Nicholas Robertson.

“These youths look forward to seeing the Leafs here so much,” Covenant House CEO Mark Aston said. “It’s amazing that these players take time to do this. It’s so impactful on these kids and brings so much energy.

“So many of them have been through a lot and they need something, anything, to provide optimism. This helps accomplish that.”

Whether it was Benoit slicing up turkey or Nylander subsequently slathering gravy over it, it was an evening each and every recipient was truly thankful for.

“There should never be a time where you don’t want to give back to the community,” Benoit said. “It doesn’t matter if we played yesterday or going to play tomorrow, the next day, whatever. Today we’re fortunate to come here and help people in need.

“This is a great place and the people who work here do a terrific job. We’re just happy to contribute.”

