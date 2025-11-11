Maple Leafs at Bruins projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (8-7-1) at BRUINS (10-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Nicholas Robertson
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Matias Maccelli
Steven Lorentz -- -- Max Domi -- Sammy Blais
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Philippe Myers
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Dakota Mermis, Cayden Primeau
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak
Alex Steeves -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei -- Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jonathan Aspirot
Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Johnny Beecher (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs are tweaking their top two lines. Matthews will center Knies and Robertson; Tavares is in the middle between McMann and Nylander. … Toronto coach Craig Berube said Laughton (upper body), a forward, is progressing “nicely” and “going in the right direction.” … McAvoy, who missed Boston’s 5-3 win at Toronto on Saturday due to a family matter, will return to the lineup. … Elias Lindholm, a center, participated in an optional morning skate. … Mittelstadt, a forward, will miss his second consecutive game and remains week to week after he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 6.