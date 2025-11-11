Maple Leafs at Bruins projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (8-7-1) at BRUINS (10-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Nicholas Robertson

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Matias Maccelli

Steven Lorentz -- -- Max Domi -- Sammy Blais

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Philippe Myers

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Dakota Mermis, Cayden Primeau

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jonathan Aspirot

Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Johnny Beecher (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs are tweaking their top two lines. Matthews will center Knies and Robertson; Tavares is in the middle between McMann and Nylander. … Toronto coach Craig Berube said Laughton (upper body), a forward, is progressing “nicely” and “going in the right direction.” … McAvoy, who missed Boston’s 5-3 win at Toronto on Saturday due to a family matter, will return to the lineup. … Elias Lindholm, a center, participated in an optional morning skate. … Mittelstadt, a forward, will miss his second consecutive game and remains week to week after he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 6.

