Matthews enjoying stretch for Maple Leafs reminiscent of 69-goal season

Matthews and the Maple Leafs host the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWI) coming off a 2-1 loss at Ottawa Senators on Saturday, when the forward's goal streak ended at five games. In two weeks he'll join Team United States for the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20 and begin play against Team Finland at Bell Centre on Feb. 13 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"Since he's been back the second time, it really looks like he's back to normal," retired forward Rick Vaive told NHL.com on Monday at the annual Maple Leafs gala, "A Night with Blue & White."

"You just watch him. He gets it and it's top-shelf short side. I marvel at how he scores goals, I really do, and I scored a lot of goals. I love the way he plays. I love the fact he can score goals, and I mean, hey, he scored 69 goals in a season. I was disappointed he didn't get to 70, but 69 is pretty darn good."

Net proceeds from the gala benefit the MLSE Foundation, an organization built on the belief that sport has the power to change the world. It works to eliminate barriers by providing equitable access to sport and opportunity through initiatives like Change the Game, a campaign launched Feb. 19, 2021, with the goal of investing $30 million to continue to create positive outcomes for youth and help them reach their potential.

Vaive certainly knows about putting the puck in the net. The former Maple Leafs captain scored 441 goals over his 876-game NHL career and reached the 50-goal plateau in three consecutive seasons with Toronto from 1981-84.

"I watch it, and I marvel at how [Matthews] is able to score from some of the places he does," Vaive said. "Some of the shots he takes from some spots, and it goes in, I wouldn't even think of [shooting] that... He's got probably one of the best quick shots I've seen in a long, long time.

"But that is outrageous. 50 something every year and then boom, 69. Sixty-nine is incredible. I didn't even imagine scoring 50 goals, let alone 54, and then he comes along and breaks it and then gets 69 last year and I'm like, 'Holy cow.' I couldn't even imagine scoring that many goals when I played."