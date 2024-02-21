Maple Leafs at Coyotes

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (30-16-8) at COYOTES (23-28-4)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmgren -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Marshall Rifai -- Max Lajoie

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: Ryan Reaves

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Connor Timmins (mononucleosis), William Lagesson (upper body)

Suspended: Morgan Rielly

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Alex Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Jason Zucker

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka 

Matt Villalta 

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Adam Ruzicka

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body), Connor Ingram (lower body), Liam O'Brien (upper body)

Status report

Lagesson, a defenseman injured against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, took part in the morning skate but is not expected to play. ... Bertuzzi and Domi were moved to a line with Nylander and McMann and Tavares skated with Robertson. ... The Maple Leafs assigned Joseph Woll to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. The goalie hasn't played since Dec. 7 because of a lower-body injury. ... The Coyotes plan to use the same lineup from a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Vejmelka will start and Ingram is day to day.

Latest News

Andersen progressing from ‘scary time,’ no target date for return to Hurricanes

NHL Power Player thrilled to experience Stadium Series

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Trade Buzz: Maple Leafs loan Woll to AHL for conditioning

Riley celebrates Black History Month with ceremonial puck drop in Winnipeg

Lomberg fined maximum for actions in Panthers game

Pluses, minuses for Flyers-Blackhawks, Bruins-Oilers

Goal of the Season? Byfield dodges defenders for impressive score

NHL On Tap: Matthews seeks 50th goal of season for Maple Leafs in Arizona

Top storylines ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Hanifin, Guentzel decisions

Dubois scores twice, Kings cruise past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

Lankinen helps Predators hold off Golden Knights

MacKinnon extends home point streak to 27, Avalanche top Canucks

Vilardi, Connor each gets 3 points, Jets defeat Wild

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Smeaton talks officiating, transition from player in 1976 Q&A

Bedard producing with familiar Blackhawks linemates since return

Knoblauch showing magic touch as Oilers coach