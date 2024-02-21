Maple Leafs at Coyotes

MAPLE LEAFS (30-16-8) at COYOTES (23-28-4)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Pontus Holmgren -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Marshall Rifai -- Max Lajoie
Ilya Samsonov
Martin Jones
Scratched: Ryan Reaves
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Connor Timmins (mononucleosis), William Lagesson (upper body)
Suspended: Morgan Rielly
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Alex Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Jason Zucker
J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba
Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Matt Villalta
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Adam Ruzicka
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body), Connor Ingram (lower body), Liam O'Brien (upper body)
Status report
Lagesson, a defenseman injured against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, took part in the morning skate but is not expected to play. ... Bertuzzi and Domi were moved to a line with Nylander and McMann and Tavares skated with Robertson. ... The Maple Leafs assigned Joseph Woll to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. The goalie hasn't played since Dec. 7 because of a lower-body injury. ... The Coyotes plan to use the same lineup from a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Vejmelka will start and Ingram is day to day.