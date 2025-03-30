Maple Leafs at Ducks projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (44-25-4) at DUCKS (32-32-8)
8 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Scott Laughton
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Brett Leason
Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. ... Trouba was not ruled out by Ducks coach Greg Cronin after he left in the third period of the 5-4 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Friday.