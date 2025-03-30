Maple Leafs at Ducks projected lineups

NHL.com
MAPLE LEAFS (44-25-4) at DUCKS (32-32-8)

8 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Scott Laughton

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Brett Leason

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. ... Trouba was not ruled out by Ducks coach Greg Cronin after he left in the third period of the 5-4 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Friday.

